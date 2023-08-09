Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Shares Down 3.6%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 42,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 883,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAX. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group in the first quarter worth about $1,043,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Virax Biolabs Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

