Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $4.45. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 26,926 shares trading hands.

Virco Mfg. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $70.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. Analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Virco Mfg.

About Virco Mfg.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virco Mfg. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 928,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 841,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

