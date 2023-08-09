Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.19

Shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.19 and traded as high as $4.45. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 26,926 shares trading hands.
Virco Mfg. Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $70.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.82.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. Analysts predict that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
About Virco Mfg.
Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.
