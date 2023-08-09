Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Free Report) were down 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 305,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 385,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Get Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.