Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,399,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,848,000 after buying an additional 317,436 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $173.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.02. The company has a market cap of $450.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

