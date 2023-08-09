Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 304.31% from the company’s current price.

Vistagen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $7.42 on Monday. Vistagen Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $59.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,194 shares during the period.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.