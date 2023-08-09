Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Shares Down 2.8%

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 211,869 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 189,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZLA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 1,045.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 24.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.