Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 100

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.47) to GBX 100 ($1.28) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.97% from the company’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 155 ($1.98) in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 109 ($1.39).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 71.96 ($0.92) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.87. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 69.73 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 124.20 ($1.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91. The stock has a market cap of £19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 194.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 631,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93), for a total value of £461,235.17 ($589,437.92). 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

