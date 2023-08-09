VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in VSE by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VSE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in VSE by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VSEC shares. StockNews.com lowered VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on VSE from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSEC opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $33.22 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.92 million, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.51.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

