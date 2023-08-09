W Howard Morris Sells 1,033 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

OC opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Owens Corning from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

