Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us Sells 5,000,000 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $72,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Earthstone Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.