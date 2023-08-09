Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after buying an additional 1,832,035 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 628,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

