Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of WAFD opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Washington Federal

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David K. Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $204,456 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAFD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WAFD

Washington Federal Profile

(Free Report)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.