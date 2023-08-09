Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.78. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.78.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $274.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

