Wedbush Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $269.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.87% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.78.

Biogen stock opened at $274.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 551,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,793 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

