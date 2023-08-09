Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: HST):

8/6/2023 – Host Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/5/2023 – Host Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/4/2023 – Host Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2023 – Host Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/20/2023 – Host Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2023 – Host Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $21.00.

6/27/2023 – Host Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $15.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.28. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

