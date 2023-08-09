Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $343.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $343.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $374.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Biogen from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.78.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $274.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. Biogen has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.92 and a 200 day moving average of $285.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,968,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.9% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 551,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,154,000 after purchasing an additional 142,793 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 87.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

