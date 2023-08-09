Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,613,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,825,741.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, July 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $169,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $164,600.00.

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%. On average, analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

