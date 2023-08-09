WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $112.08 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,668 shares of company stock worth $2,418,849. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

