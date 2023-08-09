Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Cut to C$1.15

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WFSTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.35 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Stock Down 2.6 %

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

WFSTF stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.0092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.