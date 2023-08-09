Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$1.15 by Analysts at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WEF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

WEF opened at C$1.01 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.01 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$319.92 million, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

