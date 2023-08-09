Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$1.15 by Analysts at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
WEF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Trading Down 1.0 %
Western Forest Products Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Forest Products
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.