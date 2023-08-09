Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) & Allegheny & Western Railway (OTC:AWRY) Critical Review

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) and Allegheny & Western Railway (OTC:AWRY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 0 4 4 0 2.50 Allegheny & Western Railway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $125.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is more favorable than Allegheny & Western Railway.

89.7% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies 7.54% 9.33% 5.07% Allegheny & Western Railway N/A N/A N/A

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies $8.36 billion 2.46 $633.00 million $3.73 30.76 Allegheny & Western Railway N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Allegheny & Western Railway.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies beats Allegheny & Western Railway on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions. It serves publicly traded railroads; leasing companies; manufacturers of original equipment; and utilities. The Transit segment offers components for new and existing passenger transit vehicles, such as regional and high speed trains, subway cars, light-rail vehicles, and buses; refurbishes subway cars; and provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as doors for buses and subways. This segment serves public transit authorities and municipalities, leasing companies, and manufacturers of subway cars and buses. The company also provides electronically controlled pneumatic braking products; freight car trucks; draft gears, couplers, and slack adjusters; air compressors and dryers; track and switch products; railway and freight braking equipment and related components; friction products; access and platform screen doors; pantographs; energy measuring systems; auxiliary power converter and battery charging products; antifire systems; passenger information systems and CCTV; signaling and railway electric relays; sanitation systems; window assemblies; accessibility lifts and ramps for buses; and electric charging solutions for buses and electric ferries. In addition, it offers freight locomotive overhaul, modernizations, and refurbishment services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Allegheny and Western Railway Company operates as a railway services and shortline railroad company that provides railroad transportation services. The company focuses on leasing, purchasing, and/or operating shortline railroads. It provides access to range of locomotives from small industrial units to large, high-horsepower road engines. The company offers various lease types from basic locomotive-only to full service maintenance plans. It also provides consulting services in various aspects of the railroad industry; and turnkey planning, construction, and switching services for ethanol and biodiesel plants. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida. Allegheny and Western Railway Company operates as a subsidiary of CSX Transportation, Inc.

