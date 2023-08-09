Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTSHF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.2633 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

