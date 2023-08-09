Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$29.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.22. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$21.59 and a 1 year high of C$33.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 118.64%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

