Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) versus CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Head to Head Review

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) and CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wienerberger and CEMEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wienerberger N/A N/A N/A $0.04 181.74 CEMEX $15.58 billion 0.74 $858.00 million $0.60 13.20

CEMEX has higher revenue and earnings than Wienerberger. CEMEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wienerberger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wienerberger 0 0 1 0 3.00 CEMEX 0 5 2 0 2.29

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wienerberger and CEMEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CEMEX has a consensus price target of $7.87, indicating a potential downside of 0.61%. Given CEMEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CEMEX is more favorable than Wienerberger.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.9% of CEMEX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CEMEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wienerberger and CEMEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wienerberger N/A N/A N/A CEMEX 5.40% 5.14% 2.20%

Summary

CEMEX beats Wienerberger on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand. It also provides plastic pipes, pipe systems, and pipe fittings for sewage disposal and rainwater drainage; sanitation and heating technology; and supplying energy, gas, and drinking water under the Pipelife brand. Wienerberger AG was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs. In addition, it provides building and paving solutions; logistic services; retail service through e-commerce platform; and design and engineering services. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico.

