Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Underperform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $205.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $230.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.69.

Shares of WTW opened at $203.44 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $197.30 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,731,000 after acquiring an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

