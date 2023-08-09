Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) PT Raised to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 88.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XNCR. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Get Xencor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Xencor

Xencor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.54. Xencor had a negative net margin of 112.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Xencor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 568.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.