Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 86,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,811 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $1,108,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of XPER stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. Xperi Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xperi Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XPER shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xperi

About Xperi

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.