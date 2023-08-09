Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DEUS opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF

The Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor index. The fund selects and weights securities within the Russell 1000 by five different factors. DEUS was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

