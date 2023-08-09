Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.01. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $46.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62.

About Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF

The Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor index. The fund selects and weights securities within the Russell 1000 by five different factors. DEUS was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.