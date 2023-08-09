Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CEO Sells $453,200.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,143,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,134,809.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 4th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $465,500.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

YELP opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Yelp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $337.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.96 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,261 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Yelp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,366 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth approximately $357,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 19.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $76,858,000 after purchasing an additional 348,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 22.8% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 144,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Yelp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

