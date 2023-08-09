Youngs Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Youngs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.89.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,305 shares of company stock worth $15,656,808. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

