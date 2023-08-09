Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $110,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 115,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $238,000. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 150.2% in the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 704,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,044,000 after purchasing an additional 422,898 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

