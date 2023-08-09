Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $452.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. Analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.