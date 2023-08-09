Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in United Fire Group by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UFCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In other news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,750.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Fire Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of UFCS opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $33.97.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.45). United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.59%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Further Reading

