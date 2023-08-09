Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 216.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

