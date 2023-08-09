Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Interface by 228.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Interface by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TILE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Interface from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $598.66 million, a PE ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

