Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 102,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 87,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 77,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,975,000 after acquiring an additional 70,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at FARO Technologies

In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,880.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $90,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,240.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 12,000 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,880.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 37,255 shares of company stock valued at $457,203. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FARO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FARO opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $329.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.02). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.