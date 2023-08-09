Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,710 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 12.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $552.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.63. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

