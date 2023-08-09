Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 181.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 32.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of TBI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.11 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,362.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TrueBlue news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,013.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,362.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

Further Reading

