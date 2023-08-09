Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after buying an additional 3,470,657 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,885,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD stock opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,584.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,403 shares of company stock worth $10,119,691 in the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.