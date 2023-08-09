Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 73,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 61,976 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $424.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,733.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DXP Enterprises news, VP Todd Hamlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $129,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,733.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Paz Maestas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 636,723 shares in the company, valued at $20,610,723.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

