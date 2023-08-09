Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,025,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,941,000 after purchasing an additional 730,212 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.8% during the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,936,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after purchasing an additional 558,894 shares in the last quarter. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

