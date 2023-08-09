Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $251,000 Position in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1,960.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 751,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,584 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 368,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,038,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after buying an additional 293,054 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in EZCORP by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after buying an additional 263,377 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $510.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.24. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. EZCORP had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $255.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.58 million. Analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EZCORP

EZCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.