Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,987,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,651,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.71 million, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, August 4th.

In related news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 16,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $248,198.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $530,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Artivion news, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 6,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $100,504.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $482,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 16,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $248,198.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at $530,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

