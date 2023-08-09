Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $300,000 Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $166,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,051,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 278,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 386.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARLO opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 63.61% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 37,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $362,691.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,814,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

