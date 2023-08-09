Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 54.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR during the first quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,344 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $34,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,799. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,344 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $34,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,792 shares of company stock valued at $139,304. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

