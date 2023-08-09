Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Paper stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $597.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $46.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.
