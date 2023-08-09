Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 260.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $597.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. Clearwater Paper Co. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $46.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $220,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $82,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 6,182 shares of Clearwater Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $220,573.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,558.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

