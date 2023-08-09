Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.25.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.43, a PEG ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

