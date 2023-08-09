Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $308,000 in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTO. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO stock opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

