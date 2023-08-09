Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTOL. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bristow Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bristow Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristow Group news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $844,611.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,721,665 shares in the company, valued at $94,344,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 33,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $844,611.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,721,665 shares in the company, valued at $94,344,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $183,984.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,296.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group Stock Performance

Bristow Group Profile

Shares of VTOL stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.74 million, a P/E ratio of 139.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $31.89.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

